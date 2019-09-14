James Corden Calls Out Bill Maher For Fat Shaming

Late-night talk show host and comedian, James Corden, is saying enough to Bill Maher and his fat-shaming, saying that the host of the HBO series, Real Time With Bill Maher needs to stop mocking people who are overweight.

According to Variety, Corden took offense to something that Maher said on his show, disparaging those who fail to control their weight. Maher made it all into a joke.

“Fat isn’t a birth defect.” “Nobody comes out of the womb needing to buy two seats on the airplane. Fat-shaming doesn’t need to end, it needs to make a comeback.”

Corden played clips from Maher’s diatribe and offered his own thoughts about his personal struggles to lose weight over the years.”There’s a common and insulting misconception that fat people are stupid and lazy, and we’re not. We get it, we know.”

Corden continued, saying that he has had good days and bad months, as he has been on a diet for as long as he can remember. He pointed to his body and said this is an indication of how it’s going.

Corden and Maher both film their shows on the same lot, Television City in Los Angeles, and the comedian, who will play a role in the upcoming screen adaptation of Cats, shared his thoughts on his neighbor.

Corden sent some zingers back Maher’s way, saying that, “We’re not all as lucky as Bill Maher. We don’t all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day.”

He suggested that Maher, known for his acerbic sense of humor, thinks as much as what comes out of his mouth as he is obsessing about what goes into other people’s.

Corden has also spoken out, says The Inquisitr, to say that “chubby” actors don’t get to be leading men who fall in love or have sex in films or television.

Recently, Corden was a guest on actor David Tennant’s podcast to say that in the entertainment industry, larger men are not thought of in the same way as their slimmer counterparts when it comes to being a romantic lead.

“It felt like if the world of entertainment was a big banquet table, people are like, ‘There isn’t a seat for you here.'”

Corden has found success in the entertainment industry as a comedian, or playing the best friend of the lead character, but never gets offered the role of a romantic lead.