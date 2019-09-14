’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Opens Up About Being Kidnapped And Sexually Assaulted

TLC star Ashley Martson is opening up about a traumatic incident from her past, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Martson was catapulted to reality show stardom while appearing on 90 Day Fiancé with then-husband, Jay Smith. The couple met while Martson was visiting Jamaica for her friend’s wedding and they immediately hit it off. After returning to America, the mother-of-two realized Smith had found her on social media and the pair began an online relationship. Martson later returned to the island, where Smith proposed marriage. The couple’s marriage was short-lived after Martson claimed Smith had cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During her time in the spotlight, Martson learned a former associate was planning to leak the story of her assault. In an attempt to control the narrative, Martson reached out to a popular reality TV blogger for help, according to a report from Celebuzz.

“I wasn’t sure how the other tabloids would portray me,” she said. “I knew he would post it with the with dignity and respect with the understanding that this is a very sensitive subject.”

“People are disgusting. Sending this story to tabloids shows how sh*tty people really are,” she added.

According to a recounting of the incident, Martson was working at a bar in York City, Pennsylvania at the time of the attack. After completing her shift, she was confronted by a 35-year-old man who tried to rob her. Martson told the man she didn’t have any money but he refused to leave her alone. Instead, he forced her into a car and tied her hands. The man then drove to a field, where he raped Martson before threatening to murder her. Martson managed to escape after hitting the man with her bag and running to safety.

After reporting the incident to the police, it took three years to find the attacker using DNA evidence. It turned out, the man identified as Martson’s attacker was already in prison serving time for a robbery that occurred just a few weeks after the attack.

During the trial, the jury took less than 90 minutes to deliberate before returning a verdict of “guilty.” During the trial, Martson was also able to address the man who attacked her, and he held nothing back.

“How dare you make me come here and tell everyone what you did to me,” she said, according to court documents. “You are a sick person. I hope bad things come to you in jail. He terrorized me and violated me and tried to take my life.”

After her season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? ended, Martson took to Instagram to announce her decision to step away from the franchise, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.