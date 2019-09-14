Fitness Model Avital Cohen Stirs Instagram Frenzy With Toned Butt In Green Thong

Avital Cohen, an Isreali fitness model and social media influencer, gave her Instagram followers an eyeful on Friday when she posted a photo of herself wearing a bright green thong. Avital was lounging in a hot tub when the photo was taken and staring out of the window of her hotel room in Mykonos, Greece.

In the caption, the 24-year-old brunette stunner says that she could “watch this view forever.” Several people in the comments agreed with her but they weren’t talking about the view outside the window.

“I can watch you forever,” one infatuated fan wrote.

“Mercy me. I’m trying to look at the blue water but the window is just so small,” another fan quipped.

Apparently Avital has been on vacation in Mykonos for the past couple of days and she’s been sharing snippets of the experience with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

She’s made it pretty clear that she’s really enjoying her stay.

“Currently living in paradise & I don’t wanna go back,” she wrote in the caption of one Instagram photo in which she’s rocking a stringy neon green bikini from Fashion Nova. This appears to be the fill version of the swimsuit she wore the aforementioned hot tub photo.

In another photo, she’s lounging outdoors in a robe poolside and there’s a very picturesque scene in the background. According to the caption, she’s staying at a hotel called Cavo Tagoo and shared a rave review for the location.

“I can’t describe in words the magic feeling I have when I visit this amazing place,” she gushed.

The hotel seems extremely luxurious as it boasts an infinity pool an aquarium bar, a fine dining experience, and amazing sunset views, according to its Instagram page.

Avital gave her fans a better look at the view beyond her hotel room in the photo below. But there were still lots of people in the comments who definitely seemed to prefer looking at her.

“I was thinking that how can someone be so pretty, hot, cute and sweet at the same time?” one enamored fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Avital also shared vacation photos from Santorini two months ago. During her stay, she wore a cute pink bikini and visor combo which got over 60,000 likes on Instagram.

And it looks like staring out of hotel windows while showing off her glutes is a trademark Instagram post for Avital as she posted a very similar photo from Santorini.