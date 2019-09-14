Cosplay Queen Jessica Nigri Is The Sexiest ‘Mario Bros.’ Character Instagram Has Ever Seen

Jessica Nigri knows the way right into her gamer fans’ hearts — with a sexy take on one of the most classic video games of all time.

The cosplay model took to Instagram to share her best Friday the 13th scare, dressing up like the fan-made Mario Bros. character Princess Boo and surrounding herself with plush ghosts. Her series of pictures was a smash hit with her 3.8 million followers, garnering plenty of comments about the outfit.

“Still can’t get over how perfect this is!” one fan wrote.

“MY QUEEN,” another commented.

Cosplay modeling is quickly gaining traction on social media, and Jessica Nigri is one of the biggest forces behind the rise on costume-wearing, skin-baring models. She has been working for years to build an audience across many platforms, including YouTube and Twitter, where she frequently shares her sexy images and behind-the-scenes glimpses of what it takes to put it all together. Nigri has also been a fixture on the Comic-Con circuit for a decade and was featured in a documentary called Becoming Jessica Nigri.

The 30-year-old told Collider that because her fan base is so dedicated, she felt it was her duty to do the documentary. But though she’s become a master at connecting with fans through interviews, videos, and social media, Jessica said she still prefers the one-on-one interaction she gets at fan conventions.

“Going to a convention and being able to see someone’s face and get that immediate reaction is so amazing,” she told Collider. “Being able to just hug them and thank them for everything that they do is really important, it’s very important, because, again, I wouldn’t be here without that person, so for them to take time out of their day to come see me, I definitely want to show them that I’m taking time out of my day to come see them.”

Jessica keeps her fans filled with a steady stream of racy cosplay pictures. As The Inquisitr noted, that included a recent shot of herself as a sexy, lingerie-clad elf that gained a big reaction from followers.

It’s not all just putting on some lingerie and elf ears for Jessica Nigri, however. Many of her cosplay outfits are incredibly detailed and take hours to put together, as she often shows fans in behind-the-scenes glimpses.

