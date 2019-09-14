‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Drives Instagram Wild With Insanely Toned Butt And Legs

Fitness model and personal trainer, Lauren Drain, showed why she’s called the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” when she uploaded a photo of her insanely toned butt and legs to Instagram on Friday. In the photo, Lauren is wearing a pink sports bra and black thong bikini bottoms that showcase the very defined muscles on her body.

The caption revealed that the post was actually an ad for one of Lauren’s upcoming Fall Fitness challenge which will allow participants to receive personalized assistance with their workout plans among other perks.

In the comments, fans seemed more focused on commenting on Lauren’s impressive physical assets.

“Love that view! Oh and the mountains too,” one commenter wrote, referring to the photos scenic location.

“Wow, that’s a nice rear view,” another fan added.

“It took me 20 minutes to notice the lake!” another commenter quipped.

Lauren has gotten these types of comments before. As The Inquisitr previously noted, when she posted a photo of herself rocking a tiny pink bikini, lots of enthusiastic fans flooded her comments section with compliments and emojis.

“Fitness queen,” fellow model and influencer, Avital Cohen wrote in the comments.

But among all the praise for Lauren’s body, there were commenters who expressed excitement about joining the challenge.

“Just signed up!! Can’t wait!” one fan declared.

While her Instagram photos focus on the gains that she’s achieved through training her body, she has previously made it clear that she is more than just a model.

On the “About Page” on her website, Lauren reveals that she was a cardiac registered nurse for over 8 years. For over half of those years she worked full-time night shifts and another per-diem nursing job. So it’s clear that she applies a strong work ethic to more than just her workouts.

“I have a passion for health, wellness, and quality of life,” she writes.

“I’ve used every opportunity to help promote those values to my patients and clients. The more I study health and wellness, the more I believe that it starts with changing lifestyle habits, such as regular nutrition and exercise.”

As Lauren’s Instagram bio states, she’s also a New York Times bestselling author. But the book that she co-wrote with journalist Lisa Pulitzer has nothing to do with fitness. It’s a memoir all about her experience as a member of the Westboro Baptist Church. The controversial religious group is best known for is deeply conservative Christian views and protesting at the funerals for the children who were killed in the Sandy Hook massacre.

As USA Today notes, the Westboro Baptists believe that are the chosen ones who get to enter heaven while the rest of the world is destined for hellfire because of an acceptance of homosexuality.

According to Lauren’s book, she was forced out of the group because she got into a relationship with a man who wanted to learn more about the bizarre religious sect.

In the memoir, she described their views as “vitriolic, provocative, and shamefully insensitive.”