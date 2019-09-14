Blonde Bombshell Charlotte McKinney Flaunts Her Famous Curves In Skintight Ribbed Yoga Pants

Charlotte McKinney is ending the week on a strong note as the stunning model took to the gym. Naturally, she was attired in only the best, and the blonde bombshell wore a yoga set that was sure to hug every curve. Her fans understandably went wild over the double picture update.

Though Charlotte’s figure is now her source of success, it wasn’t always that way. Her larger than average bust and hips initially got her rejected from most modeling agencies.

Instead of giving up, the Floridian decided to take to Instagram to build a following, and she has certainly succeeded. The blonde beauty now boasts over 1.4 million followers, and her fame got her noticed by Carl’s Jr., who used her as their model in 2015 for their famous Superbowl ad.

Now, it appears that Charlotte has landed a new ambassadorship with Alo Yoga, as the buxom blonde tagged the company in two posts modeling their clothing.

In the first picture, Charlotte donned a pair of ribbed passion fruit colored yoga pants. They are high waisted to show off her fantastic hourglass figure. Exposing her toned midriff, Charlotte completed the look with a sports bra in the same color and ribbed material.

Her hair is up in a bun so messy that it looked like she has just stepped out of an intense workout. She has no accessories but does have a dusty pink lip color that matches the set.

In the first picture, Charlotte leans against a wall in a pose that makes sure to show off the curve of perky posterior, as well as the arch of her lower back. A jump rope rests around her shoulders.

The snapshot quickly earned over 14,400 likes and close to 100 comments.

“You are such a beautiful woman Charlotte,” wrote in a clearly besotted fan.

“Always makes me smile,” added a second, with three winking face emoji.

“How do you manage to keep getting more and more gorgeous?” joked a third, with heart-eyes and a pink heart emoji added.

Though her first picture wowed fans, her second one really blew them away. Wearing the same outfit, Charlotte is posed this time at a closer angle. She is stretching out her jump rope so that the focus is on her slim torso and cleavage.

The picture earned close to 18,000 likes and around 115 comments.

“So spectacular,” complimented a user.

“OMG!!!! This is ahhmazing,” echoed another.

“You are just stunning,” concluded a third.

Some of the gains of Charlotte’s dedication to fitness could be seen from a post earlier this week, where the blonde beauty posed in a number of bikinis to salute the end of the summer, per The Inquisitr.