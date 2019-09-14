NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys In Hot Pursuit Of Dolphins Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick

Minkah Fitzpatrick could be the first to jump ship from the sinking Miami Dolphins, with a report that the Dallas Cowboys are pursuing the 2018 first-round pick.

This week, Fitzpatrick reportedly asked the team for a trade after the Week 1 debacle, losing 59-10 to the Baltimore Ravens. The Dallas Cowboys, a team in need of help in the secondary, confirmed this week that they were in talks with the Dolphins though wouldn’t confirm that Fitzpatrick was the target.

As Pro Football Talk reported, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in a radio interview that the two teams engaged in discussions, but didn’t get into specifics. Jones characterized the talks as a run of the mill.

“We always… when you hear rumors, you get calls,” Jones said on his weekly radio talk show.

“You have conversations between myself, Jerry [Jones], Will [McClay]. We’re always checking around and seeing what’s going on. We have a pretty steady diet of visiting with other teams. We’re always trying to improve our roster.”

Though Jones may have downplayed the rumors that the Cowboys are going after Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins could be very motivated sellers leading up the NFL’s trade deadline. As The Inquisitr reported, several Dolphins players have already asked to be traded amid signs that the Dolphins are tanking this season.

As Pro Football Talk noted, the discontent was evident in the Dolphins locker room after the blowout loss to the Ravens. A league source told the outlet that multiple players were in touch with their agents soon after Sunday’s loss.

“The players believe that the coaching staff, despite claiming that they intend to try to win, aren’t serious about competing and winning and by all appearances have bought into the notion that the Dolphins will take their lumps now in the hopes of laying the foundation via high draft picks for building a successful team later,” the report noted.

There are other indications that Minkah Fitzpatrick could end up on the Dallas Cowboys. He is represented by agent Joel Segal, who also represents Amari Cooper and Taco Charlton of the Cowboys. The teams also have a history together, just making a deal in March that sent defensive end Robert Quinn to the Cowboys in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2020.

Dolphins have granted permission to DB Minkah Fitzpatrick to seek a trade, per @mortreport pic.twitter.com/YP6a5YiiSj — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 13, 2019

As Pro Football Talk reported, the Miami Dolphins are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was the 11th pick in last year’s draft. That could create some difficulty for the Cowboys, who gave up last year’s first-round pick to land Amari Cooper and would go two straight seasons without a pick in the first round.