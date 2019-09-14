‘Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Shows Off Sexy Dance Moves In Daisy Dukes & Tiny Crop Top

Yanet Garcia just made social media’s Friday.

As fans of the brunette bombshell know, Garcia has never been one to shy away from flaunting her amazing figure for fans in a wide range of NSFW outfits, including bikinis, crop tops, barely-there dresses, and just about anything else that showcases her body. So far, the woman known as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” has amassed a following of over 11 million on Instagram alone and pretty much every single photo that she posts earns her a ton of attention from fans.

In the most recent video that was shared to her social media page, Garcia shows off her dance moves in the hottest way possible. While clad in a pair of insanely short white shorts and a matching white crop top, Garcia leaves nothing to the imagination while flaunting her taut tummy and toned legs for fans. The beauty also wears a pair of strappy high heels for the shot as she walks towards the camera and does a little dance.

The bombshell looks gorgeous as she wears her long, dark locks down and curled, along with a face full of show-stopping makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. The look is completed with a big pair of silver hoop earrings.

Since the short clip went live on social media a short time ago, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 71,000 likes and well over 400 comments.

Some fans commented on the video to gush over Garcia’s stunning figure while countless others let her know that she looks gorgeous. A few more followers had no words for the post and commented with their choice of emoji instead.

“The teenage boy in me hormones just exploded… thank you Yanet…,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Is it just or does anyone else want to watch her walk away in those shorts,” another fan chimed in.

“You so beautiful,” one more chimed in with a heart-eye emoji.

This is not the first time that Yanet has rocked the same exact outfit on social media. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Garcia posed for a photo on the set of her show while clad in the same white top and shorts. Once again, she was smiling for the shot while her killer figure was on full display. That post also racked up a ton of traffic for Yanet. amassing over 231,000 likes in addition to 900-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with Yanet by giving her a follow on Instagram.