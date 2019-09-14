WWE News: Former Superstar Who Was Fired Last Year Reveals He’s In Contact With WWE

Even though Big Cass and Enzo Amore parted ways with WWE as a result of separate controversial incidents, both superstars have been linked with a return to the company in the near future.

Back in August, there was a rumor floating around that WWE had contacted the former tag team about returning to the company as part of the NXT roster. With the show set to move to the USA Network this month, their popularity among WWE fans would certainly draw more eyes to the product.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, however, Triple H quickly shot down those rumors by tearing into Amore and accusing him of starting the gossip. The former Cruiserweight Champion was fired from WWE in 2018 after sexual assault allegations against him emerged. He wasn’t charged in the end, but bringing him back would probably garner too much negative media attention.

Big Cass, on the other hand, appears to still be on good terms with WWE officials. During an interview with Wrestling Inc., he revealed that he’s still in contact with the company, but his return hasn’t been set in stone yet.

“[WWE and I] have been in contact. I talk to them. Who knows what will happen? I could get a call tomorrow, so I’ve been in contact with them and we chat on a regular basis. But nothing is concrete yet, so we’ll see what happens.”

Cass was let go from WWE following a series of events that upset company officials. He allegedly went against script on occasion and there were also reports of him rubbing his colleagues the wrong way backstage by broadcasting his support for Donald Trump. He also admitted that he was suffering from depression and drinking heavily at the time, but in recent months, he’s worked hard to overcome his addiction and health issues.

While Amore’s time with WWE is likely up, Big Cass returning to the fold could make for a heartwarming redemption story. WWE has been known to give troubled superstars a second chance on numerous occasions in the past, and Cass has shown that he’s in a much better place than he was when the company let him go.

Prior to being released, WWE had high hopes for the former superstar. He was placed in high-profile angles with Big Show and Daniel Bryan, and it was evident that the company saw a lot of potential in him. Now that he’s proven that he can cope with his personal demons, we might see him back in the WWE limelight in the near future.