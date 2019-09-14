Emily Ratajkowski Busts Out Of Risque Bikini That Is Way Too Small For Her

Emily Ratajkowski is winning the Instagram game. The brunette bombshell certainly knows how to keep fans glued to their screens, and her latest post was no exception.

The 28-year-old hottie has been turning up the heat on Instagram all week long as she dropped one sizzling bikini shot after another in a bid to call attention to her lingerie and swimwear brand, Inamorata Woman. Her recent posts have reeled in some serious engagement on her label’s Instagram page, with fans typically blowing up the comments section whenever Emily posts photos of herself modeling Inamorata Woman apparel.

Case in point, a photo shared with fans via her brand’s Instagram page on Friday garnered a little shy of 17,700 likes as it saw the busty supermodel flaunting her insane bikini body in an ultra-racy swimsuit, one so tiny that it should be illegal. The risque bikini shot showed Emily rocking one of her label’s sexiest swimsuits, the already famous and very revealing “Las Olas” two-piece.

For this particular photo shoot, the buxom brunette chose to showcase the easily recognizable string bikini in a daring snakeskin print. Boasting a seductive red-and-black color scheme, the outrageously small two-piece did very little to cover up Emily’s spectacular figure, putting all of her best assets on display. In fact, the smoldering Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model ended up showing a little more than she bargained for as she spilled out of the minuscule triangle bikini, which could barely contain her ample curves.

Emily cut a very provocative figure in the scandalous bikini. Proving once again that she is her brand’s best spokesmodel, the savvy businesswoman made full use of her sensuality to showcase the skimpy two-piece. The buxom brunette had all eyes on her as she flashed her massive cleavage in the ridiculously small halterneck bikini top, showing quite a generous amount of underboob.

Likewise, her toned midriff and washboard abs were also exposed. The top’s trademark dramatically long string was wrapped around her waist a number of times, calling attention to her impossibly narrow waistline.

Last but not least, Emily showed off her sculpted hips and chiseled thighs, which were accentuated by the low-waist, high-cut string bikini bottoms.

Unsurprisingly, fans were all over Emily’s new bikini shot. While some followers were rendered speechless by her smoking-hot look and opted to leave only a string of emoji as an expression of their admiration, others couldn’t stop gushing over her beauty.

“EMILY IS SO PERFECT,” one ardent fan wrote in all caps.

“Angel in a bikini!!!!!!” wrote another person, clearly entranced with Emily’s ravishing beach-babe look.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily recently showcased the “Las Olas” top in another steamy photo shared to Instagram. The picture in question saw the gorgeous Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wearing the polka-dot version of the barely-there bikini top, which she paired with high-waist bottoms for a mix-and-match look that earned her some well-deserved viral attention.