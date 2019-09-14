Kourtney Kardashian Dubbed The Hottest Sister In Sweaty Instagram Pic With Zero Makeup

Kourtney Kardashian is having the last laugh. Sister Kim may have called the 40-year-old “the least exciting to look at” on a recent season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but it looks like Kourtney has an army of followers who respectfully disagree. The 40-year-old bravely took to Instagram today with absolutely zero makeup and the effect seems to have the platform dubbing her the hottest Kardashian.

Kourtney’s photo today came as a fresh-faced and sun-drenched one. The star appeared photographed in a vehicle and close up – this was no fashion display. Kourtney was looking ahead of her with a powerful and somewhat-inspiring gaze, with the camera taking in her beauty to its full extent. The only clothing item visible was a simple black top with spaghetti straps. The Poosh CEO had made her entire post about being makeup-free, with the words definitely appearing to reflect the image. Kourtney’s face was looking healthy and naturally flushed but the star did appear somewhat sweaty on her brow and cheeks.

There was no lipstick and concealer either. Quite simply, fans saw how Kourtney likely looks after a workout, although Kourtney’s sweat session social media posts often come with cosmetics.

Kourtney’s caption mentioned the collaboration her Poosh lifestyle brand has with Hora: as The Inquisitr recently reported, Poosh has launched its anti-aging product for a retail price of $50.

The odd comment came in probing the star over whether she might have fillers in her face, but the response was an overwhelmingly positive one. Fans took to the comments section by the masses to praise Kourtney for appearing so beautiful without a scrap of makeup, with a fair few comments coming in about her lifestyle brand’s latest product. Clearly, this star is a great brand ambassador. At the age of 40, Kourtney now finds herself joining those famous lists of age-defying celebrities: the star may not be Jennifer Lopez’s age, but for her age bracket, she does look great.

Kourtney seems to have enjoyed a great year. Alongside launching her Poosh brand, the star has been vacationing around Europe and spending quality time with her three children. Poosh is even named after 7-year-old daughter Penelope.

