WWE News: Alexa Bliss Discusses Possible Post-Retirement Plans

Alexa Bliss has been at the forefront of WWE’s women’s evolution in recent years. Not only has she won every title that she’s eligible for, but she’s also established herself as one of the most popular superstars in the entire company. A short while back, though, her in-ring future was in jeopardy after a concussion took her out of action for several months.

Fortunately for Bliss, she’s back to doing what she does best. At the time of this writing, she’s one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions with Nikki Cross and her concussion issues appear to be gone. However, she opened up about her experience in a recent interview with Fightful.

During the conversation, Bliss was asked about what she would have done if she had to retire from in-ring competition as a result of the injury. While she didn’t have a definitive answer, she did confirm that she would have remained in WWE.

“I don’t know [what I would have done]. If I wouldn’t have been able to come back… WWE’s been incredible in helping me with all my injuries and everything. They sought out the best medical team for me and they were incredible by giving me ‘A Moment of Bliss.’ So maybe more of that route.”

“A Moment of Bliss” is her talk show segment, which sees her interview fellow WWE superstars. These segments tend to be used for progressing storylines between rivals, so as an onscreen personality, she could have still played a key role on WWE television.

While she was injured, however, Bliss served as an authority figure on Monday Night Raw and as a host of WrestleMania. During the interview, she revealed that playing an authoritarian personality would have been another option, but she prefers wrestling.

“I like to boss people around so I think it would have been okay. I don’t know, but I’m very fortunate to be back in the ring and I’m happy with where I am now.”

The future looks bright for the “Five Feet of Fury” as well. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she’s rumored to be among the wrestlers changing brands next month as Friday Night SmackDown debuts on Fox. The network paid $1 billion to acquire the rights to air the blue brand, and Bliss is viewed as a superstar who can help justify that lofty price tag.

Before all of that happens, however, she will team up with Cross at this Sunday’s Clash of Champions event to defend their titles against Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.