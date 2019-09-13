Larsa Pippen Bursts Out Of Skin-Tight Glitter Mini Dress To Kick Off The Weekend

Larsa Pippen is kicking off the weekend in style. The former Real Housewives of Miami star might follow athleisurewear trends like the rest of them, but the glamor puss side to this 45-year-old hasn’t gone anywhere. Larsa updated her Instagram today just as most Americans were packing up their desks – fans of the star were likely grateful for the update.

Larsa’s photo showed her all dolled up and ready to hit the town. The star had squeezed her curves into an insanely tight mini dress that wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. The fit was an impeccable one, though, with the star’s toned legs on show as well as her gym-honed arms. Delicate panels at the chest drew attention to Pippen’s ample cleavage, although the overall micro finish and glitter fabrics seemed to be the stand-out feature from this number. Larsa was veritably sparkling, with hints of matching and two-toned shoes just about visible.

The star posed for her photo with her arms above her head as she appeared to fasten a knot – otherwise, however, Larsa’s long blonde locks were worn down. A simple silver necklace matched the dress Larsa was wearing, with little else in the way of flourishes bar a wristwatch.

Larsa’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 10,000 likes in the space of two hours. Fan comments quickly came in giving Larsa the thumbs-up – it was, after all, a knockout look.

Larsa seems to be owning her status as a single woman these days – the blonde is going through a divorce from NBA icon Scottie Pippen with whom she has four children. Social media seems to have had its opinions on this former couple’s relationships, with trolling appearing to have hit Larsa hard. That said, the star will clap back. When users accused Larsa of cheating on Scottie and being a gold-digger, Larsa spoke out, as Your Tango reports.

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that,” she said about the rumors being spread.

“He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money. I’ve had it my whole life,” she added.

It looks like Larsa has the backing of her fans as well as celebrities, though. The star is a close friend of Kim Kardashian, with the two having made The Inquisitr‘s headlines this year for a selfie also including 35-year-old Khloe Kardashian.