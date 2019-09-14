’90 Day Fiancé’: Caesar Mack Gains New Admirers Amid Relationship Scam Rumors

Star of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Caesar Mack, has caught the attention of fellow franchise stars, Ashley Martson and Tiffany Franco, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

The 46-year-old nail technician from North Carolina has impressed both women, and they’ve taken to social media to express their admiration for him. During an Instagram Q&A, Ashley, who appeared on the series with estranged husband Jay Smith, told fans that she considers herself Caesar’s number one fan and his “girlfriend.”

“[Caesar] doesn’t know it yet but I’m low-key his girlfriend,” she gushed, before tagging Tiffany, who is currently being featured on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way with her significant other, Ronald Smith.

After being tagged, Tiffany made her own post to echo Ashley’s sentiments to Caesar. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star confirmed she’s also a massive fan and even referred to Caesar as a “pimp daddy,” according to the report.

“I don’t think you understand the level of papi chulo-ness Ashley and I think you have,” Tiffany said, tagging both Ashley and Caesar. “We are your #1 fans!”

While the women are gushing about Caesar, the nail technician remains focused on his girlfriend, Maria, a 28-year-old woman living in the Ukraine. Caesar discovered Maria’s profile on an exclusive dating app and immediately began showering the woman with gifts. After exchanging a few messages, the pair entered into a long-distance relationship. The couple has been together for almost five years and Caesar has made several attempts at meeting his soulmate, but Maria has found an excuse to cancel each time. Maria’s hesitation to meet Caesar has resulted in rumors of the woman being a catfish, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, viewers watched as Caesar made yet another attempt at connecting with Maria in person. The man sent his girlfriend $2,000 to purchase a plane ticket to meet him in Mexico. After receiving the money, Maria revealed that she couldn’t purchase the ticket because she needed the money to purchase other items. Caesar later decided to purchase the ticket himself and forwarded the flight information to his girlfriend.

He then travelled to Mexico, but after arriving he revealed he had not heard from Maria in more than four days. Despite not hearing from Maria, Caesar remained confident the woman would show up.

At the end of the episode, Caesar learned that Maria’s flight reservation was canceled by the airline due to insufficient funds in his account. It’s unclear whether the couple will end up meeting before the end of the season, but there has been speculation that Caesar’s entire relationship with Maria has been staged for the show, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.