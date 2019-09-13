WWE News: Huge Backstage Update On Kurt Angle’s New WWE Role Revealed

After retiring from in-ring action following his farewell match — a loss against Baron Corbin — at WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle has decided to put his more than two decades of experience in the business to good use by giving back to the wrestling company that gave him his start.

According to a report by PWInsider, the Olympic gold medalist has taken up a full-time role as a producer after spending the last few months learning how to do the job by shadowing other staff members with the same role.

Angle took to his Instagram on earlier this week to share a picture of himself in the Madison Square Garden arena before Monday Night Raw went live. This led many fans to wonder what he was doing backstage, but the report states that he was performing his new role, and has been for weeks now.

It’s not uncommon for WWE superstars to become producers when they retire from wrestling. The company also has a tendency to hire their former superstars — and performers who competed elsewhere — in these roles. After all, they have years of experience and wisdom to share with the current crop of superstars, and can advise them on how to get better.

The duties of a WWE producer vary, but their essential job is to act as liaisons between the wrestlers and the office. If Vince McMahon or another WWE official wants a spot featured in a match or a story to be told, it’s up to the producers to relay that information to the performers.

In addition to planning matches with the roster, producers are also responsible for helping wrestlers hone their promos skills and develop their characters. They also correspond with camera technicians to ensure that the performers’ key television moments are captured on camera with the right angles.

Angle has all the tools to potentially become a top producer. He’s had a Hall of Fame career and was one of the most well-rounded performers to ever step into a wrestling ring. When it comes to wrestling ability, few have been better than the Olympic champion, but he portrayed a compelling character as well.

It’s not uncommon for some producers to step back into the ring occasionally, so it remains to be seen if WrestleMania really was Angle’s last match. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Enzo Amore wants a piece of him, but there are countless performers in the business who would jump at the chance to step into the ring with a Hall of Famer.