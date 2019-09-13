Abigail Ratchford’s Up-Close Cleavage Photo Racks Up Over A Thousand Comments In Under An Hour

Abigail Ratchford’s most recent Instagram share has lit social media on fire.

As those who follow the black-haired beauty on Instagram know, Abigail has been named the “Queen of Curves” by her fans because pretty much every single photo that she posts shows off her curvy figure. The stunner has an impressive following of more than 9 million on the platform and it’s safe to say that she’s one of the most popular models on the planet.

In the gorgeous new photo that was shared for her fans, Ratchford promotes “followback Friday” by asking fans to guess a number between 1-100. The shot leaves very little to the imagination as she is photographed from the chest up while she nearly bursts out of a tiny white tank top that can’t contain her cleavage. Her tanned chest takes center stage in the shot while her face looks stunning as well.

The bombshell wears her hair in a pair of pigtail braids for the occasion, having a few strands falling around her face. She also rocks a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. The post has almost broken social media and in under an hour of the shot going live, it’s earned Abigail a ton of attention with over 23,000 likes in addition to well over 1,000 comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to let Abigail know that she looks amazing while countless others guessed a number like she asked in the caption of the NSFW photo. A few others had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji instead.

“l you very nice Abigail,” one follower commented with a series of black heart and red rose emoji.

“Stunning picture of you,” another social media user raved.

“So perfect,” one more wrote with a cherry and pink heart emoji.

As previously mentioned, Abigail has been showing off her curvy figure to fans on social media in a number of sexy photos as of late. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Ratchford flaunted her killer figure in a smoking hot new image where she spilled out of a curve-hugging purple dress. The top of the ensemble dipped well into Abigail’s chest and it showed off plenty of cleavage to her army of fans. The middle of the outfit featured two cut-outs which showcased her toned and tanned abs while the dress hit well above Abigail’s thigh, showing off her muscular legs.

That post garnered 84,000 likes and 1,300-plus comments.