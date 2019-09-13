Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Turns Heads In Pants So Tight They Appear To Be Painted On

Once again, Anna Nystrom is flooring her loyal Instagram followers with another NSFW post.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media are well-aware, Anna is incredibly popular on Instagram and she boasts of a following of over 8.1 million. She’s a fitness model who also turns heads in a number of other sexy outfits ranging from bikinis to crop tops to insanely tight pants. With every photo that she posts, her fans go absolutely wild.

In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, Anna models an outfit from Freddy Stores. The stunning shot shows the Swedish-born beauty posing in profile with a big field and some flowers just behind her. She faces her backside to the camera while clad in an insanely tight pair of tan pants that almost appear to be painted on her body. The NSFW pants hug her every curve and accentuate her signature derriere in the process. Nystrom pairs the look with a black belt and a long-sleeved white shirt that also fits her like a glove.

Additionally, the stunner wears her long, blond locks down and straight as well as a face full of beautiful makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, blush, and highlighter.

The post has only been live on Nystrom’s account for a few short hours but it’s already earning her rave reviews with over 95,000 likes, in addition to 1,000-plus comments. While many fans took time to gush over her amazing body, countless others let her know that they love the outfit.

“You are very beautiful, and body perfect,” one follower gushed with a series of emoji.

“That booty is ridiculous,” another wrote with a series of flame emoji attached to the end.

“I love your figure and booty,” one more chimed in.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Anna put on another sexy display for her legion of followers — only this time, the outfit was a little bit more revealing. In the gorgeous photo, Anna had her picture-perfect body on full display in a nude-colored bikini that dipped low into her chest and showed off just a little hint of cleavage to fans. The bottom of the suit was just as sexy as the top, and Nystrom’s toned and tanned legs took center stage in the image. That particular photo was one of her most popular yet and it racked up over 174,000 likes in addition to 1,800 comments.

Plain and simple — everything that Anna does earns her loads of attention.