‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Victor Collapses With No Pulse

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, September 13 features a scary medical moment for Victor that leaves his family reeling. Plus, Theo hits on Tessa, and Victoria finally sees Billy.

Victor (Eric Braeden) called a family meeting, which included Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Summer (Hunter King). Victoria (Amelia Heinle) never showed up because her phone died, and she didn’t get the messages from Victor. Adam (Mark Grossman) arrived later, and he and Nick sniped at each other. Nate (Sean Domonic) showed up and Victor allowed him to tell everybody about his condition without waiting any longer for Vicky. Ultimately, Victor decided to go to a private treatment facility. When Adam and Nick started their constant arguing, Victor asked his family to pull together as Newmans, which seems like an impossible request. Then, when he stood up, Victor collapsed suddenly, and Nate could not find a pulse, according to The Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) woke up after a nightmare about Delia. Delia still needed his help in Billy’s dream. Once he awakened, Billy realized he was still in the boathouse. Later, Billy accused Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) of kidnapping him. He still didn’t remember trying to run down Adam, which worried Chloe. However, Billy expressed his desire to see Victoria because he thinks that she could help him. Chloe went to get Victoria, and she brought her back to the boathouse. Before they went in, Chloe explained the situation to Victoria that Billy has had some type of break. Victoria prepared herself for anything and went inside to see Billy.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Devon (Bryton James) had a heart to heart. She told her boss that she does not trust Theo (Tyler Johnson) at Power Communications. Devon gave Mariah the go-ahead to fire Theo. However, Mariah declined and declared that she enjoys the challenge that Theo provides her. Elsewhere, Theo told Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) she should go on tour. Tessa let Theo know that Mariah manages her career, but Theo just wanted to talk. He also told Tessa that she is beautiful and talented and could go so much further than she is right now. Tessa felt Theo was hitting on her, but Theo claimed he was just being honest about his feelings and not playing any games. Even so, Tessa let him know that she’s fully committed to Mariah both personally and professionally. Later, Tessa let Mariah know what happened, and she asked Mariah to fire Theo.