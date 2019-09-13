Karamo Brown Posts Naked Instagram Photo In Hawaii Days Before ‘Dancing with The Stars’ Premiere

The 'Queer Eye' star got some attention ahead of his 'Dancing' debut.

Karamo Brown is getting ready to light up the ballroom on Dancing with the Stars, but first, he lit up Instagram with a racy photo that scored a “10” from his followers. The Queer Eye star shared a photo with his 2.6 million Instagram followers that shows off his bare behind as he enjoyed the view of “paradise” on his final day on a Hawaiian vacation with his longtime love, Ian Jordan, whom he got engaged to in May 2018.

In the photo, which you can see below, the DWTS contender is standing on a balcony completely naked as he looks out at the water amid a gorgeous sunrise.

It’s no surprise that Brown’s Queer Eye co-stars commented on the snap—and his thirstiness.

“OH SHE WOKE PARCHED,” wrote co-star Tan France.

“Oh s**t gurl you know I’m here for this content!” Jonathan Van Ness chimed in.

Perhaps the best comment came from pal Francis Maxwell. The actor chimed in with a hilarious comment in response to Brown’s bare booty.

“A full moon in the morning. How rare,” he wrote.

The Queer Eye culture expert’s post received more than 135,000 likes in hours, with some fans saying Karamo broke the internet.

Indeed, the reception to the post was much more positive than the reaction to Brown’s previous defense of Sean Spicer’s casting on Dancing with the Stars. As The Inquisitr reported, Brown received so much backlash for his comments about the former White House communications director that he deactivated his Twitter account.

As for that view, Brown’s fiance also posted a gorgeous sunset shot to Instagram just before the pair said farewell to Hawaii.

Loading...

While Brown bared all on Instagram, he may want to be careful on Dancing with the Stars. Although many of the male celebrities perform at least one shirtless dance routine during their season, “grumpy” judge Len Goodman routinely frowns upon the sexy stuff.

Brown will have some stiff competition on Dancing With the Stars. The impressive cast for the celebrity ballroom competition includes Spicer, country singer Lauren Alaina, model Christie Brinkley, pop songstress Ally Brooke, Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, The Office alum Kate Flannery, retired NFL star Ray Lewis, actor Kel Mitchell, former NBA star Lamar Odom, actor James Van Der Beek, and legendary Supremes singer Mary Wilson.

As for Brown’s pro partner, her identity is still top secret and won’t be revealed until DWTS’ opening night. But the female pro dancers on board for this season include Lindsay Arnold, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, and Witney Carson.

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. on ABC.