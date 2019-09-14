Ashley Graham’s Baby Bump Gets Cradled By Emily Ratajkowski & Instagram Can’t Deal

Ever since she announced that she is expecting her first child, curvy model Ashley Graham has been making headlines with her gorgeous baby bump photos.

The body positivity icon has always been proud of her curves, but it seems that Ashley is particularly eager to show off her voluptuous figure now that her pregnancy has started to show. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model has developed a penchant for flaunting her ever-growing baby bump in spectacular fashion. Most recently, the 31-year-old stunner caused jaws to drop at New York Fashion Week after storming the red carpet in a slew of fabulous outfits at the many events that she graced with her presence.

Now that NYFW is over, Ashley is continuing to rock her splendid curves in gorgeous fashion, if her latest Instagram post is of any indication. A series of three photos shared on Friday with her legions of fans showed Ashley flaunting her baby bump in a figure-hugging dress by Inamorata Woman – the lingerie and leisurewear brand famously owned by fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Emily Ratajkowski.

For the triple Instagram update, Ashley modeled an eye-catching ribbed mini dress in a striking rust color, which beautifully complemented her flawless tan. The brunette beauty teamed the dress with a knotted crop top in a matching color, for a sexy-chic look that put all of her best assets on display.

The new snapshots sent fans into a frenzy, particularly since Ashley didn’t pose alone for the photoshoot. The proud mother-to-be was joined by Emily herself, who also wore Inamorata Woman.

The two ladies looked both elegant and fierce in their respective Inamorata Woman apparel.

For her part, Ashley showed quite a bit of skin in the thigh-skimming mini dress. The stylish piece boasted a plunging neckline that perfectly showcased Ashley’s generous decolletage, putting her buxom curves on display. Likewise, her voluptuous hips and prominent baby bump were also copiously showcased, as the clingy dress hugged her curves in all the right places, emphasizing Ashley’s hourglass figure.

Meanwhile, Emily flaunted her insane body in a ribbed tan dress that was just as form-fitting and low-cut as Ashley’s. The 28-year-old hottie accessorized with a gold metallic belt, which she wore around her hips, calling attention to her impossibly narrow waistline and hourglass curves.

Dressed to impress, Ashley and Emily showed some serious cleavage in the curve-clinging outfits and even posed for a sultry pic that reminded everyone why these gorgeous ladies are supermodels.

However, it was the other two more candid photos, that drove Instagram into a meltdown. The shots in question portrayed Ashley and Emily in a sweet display of affection that underlined the great friendship between the two beautiful and talented ladies. In one of the photos, Ashley and Emily were locked in an adorable hug as the two friends both cradled Ashley’s baby bump. The other snap showed Emily kneeling in front of Ashley and lovingly hugging her growing belly while holding her face pressed against her friend’s baby bump.

“I tried real hard to keep my cool when @ashleygraham, her beautiful bump and me were all hanging in @inamoratawoman today but I got a little too excited,” Emily wrote on Instagram.

Needless to say, fans went crazy over the shots of Emily cradling Ashley’s baby bump.

“The last picture melted my heart,” one of Ashley’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You two are GORGEOUS!” read a second message, trailed by a string of heart emoji.

“Love this so much!!!” penned a third fan, adding a revolving-hearts emoji for emphasis.

Compliments were also expressed for Ashley’s radiant look.

“Ashley your glow… so beautiful soon to be mommie,” remarked one person.

“You look super cute with your baby bump!!” commented another.