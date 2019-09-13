Amber Portwood’s Future On ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reportedly Being ‘Discussed’, More Shocking Alleged Audio Released

On Thursday, Teen Mom fans were shocked when audio emerged that allegedly contained the voice of Amber Portwood verbally abusing her boyfriend Andrew Glennon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the leaked audio was hard to listen to. On Friday, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that MTV executives were “discussing” Amber’s future on the hit reality television show. The site also reported that additional audio allegedly of Amber and Andrew was released, but that the alleged “discussion” happened before the new leaked audio.

“Everyone was in Amber’s corner after her arrest, because she said she was set up, and that Andrew was making things up to make her look bad. She doesn’t act like this when MTV is at the house. Now, they have actual proof of what was going on in the house,” a source told The Ashley.

While Amber was unable to travel to New York to film for the Teen Mom OG reunion, Dr. Drew traveled to Indiana to sit down with her for the special. On the special, Amber wasn’t able to open up too much about the events that allegedly unfolded on the night she was arrested for domestic battery back in July.

The source added that Amber is not currently filming for Teen Mom OG; however, that is because her lawyer is reportedly “forbidding” her from filming.

Another source spoke to The Ashley and claimed that Amber’s producers were “shocked” after they heard the audio clips that are allegedly of Amber and Andrew.

“Many of [the producers] have known her since she was a teenager and they were shattered when they heard the clips.”

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup also reported on the second audio clip that was released by Without A Crystal Ball, a vlog by Katie Joy, on Friday. In the new audio, a voice that is alleged to be Amber Portwood’s is arguing with a voice that is alleged to be Andrew Glennon’s while he is reportedly holding the couple’s son.

Amber Portwood has been sharing her life on Teen Mom OG for nearly a decade. She was first introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. She met Andrew while filming Marriage Bootcamp. The two announced that they were expecting a baby shortly after they confirmed their relationship. She gave birth to the couple’s son in 2018.