Katie Holmes Shows Jamie Foxx What He’s Missing Out On In Low-Plunging Tank Top & Sexy Pants

The newly single Katie Holmes has been putting on a sexy display in public recently.

As fans know, she and her longtime love, actor Jamie Foxx, recently called it quits. Since the split, Holmes appears to be doing pretty well and she’s been photographed quite a few times walking around the Big Apple during solo outings as well as in outings with her daughter, Suri Cruise. New photos that were shared by the Daily Mail show the mother-of-one strutting her stuff like a pro in the city.

In the photos that were shared by the outlet, the 40-year-old appeared to be all smiles as she stepped out in New York City. The brunette beauty wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved and wore some subtle makeup, though she covered the majority of her face with an oversized pair of sunglasses. Holmes accessorized the look with a long, gold-chained necklace and a large white purse on her shoulder.

But it was Katie’s amazing figure that took center stage in the shot in yet another sexy ensemble. On top, the Dawson’s Creek actress left little to be desired in a low-plunging white tank top that showed off ample amounts of cleavage to onlookers. She paired the sexy and tight-fitting tank with a pair of tight black pants that flared off at the bottom.

As fans know, Foxx has seemingly moved on in his love life with a much-younger girlfriend, 21-year-old Sela Vave. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Holmes is not happy that her ex has been parading around so publicly with a new woman by his side and the whole situation is pretty embarrassing to her. According to a source close to the former couple, there was an agreement that they would try to keep their romances under wraps since the breakup was so recent.

“They had an agreement to play fair and not embarrass the other by stepping out with anyone else in public – but Jamie’s done exactly that and she’s livid,” a source close to the pair dished. “They had an open arrangement provided he never rubbed her face in it, which of course he’s done over and over again.”

It’s also been reported that things between Jamie and Sela have been moving at lightning speed and Sela has even been living with Foxx for a few weeks. The source shares that Sela has been hanging out in Foxx’s music studio and partying. It will be interesting to see how things between Jamie and Sela pan out.