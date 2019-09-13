Normani Spills Out Of White Satin Garment At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

Normani attended Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation last night and made sure she got noticed in her garment.

The “Slow Down” beauty owned a white satin dress which looked super elegant on the star. The front was very low-cut and showed a lot of cleavage and her bare chest. The gown had a long train but showed off her golden legs from the front. Normani accessorized her look with some earrings, bracelets, and rings to add that finishing touch. She wore her hair up in a high ponytail and posed with her hand on her hip, making it look effortless to be that gorgeous.

Her stylist, Kollin Carter, shared two photos from the event to his Instagram which racked up thousands of likes, proving to be a popular look.

“Major ♥️!!!!!!” Normani herself wrote.

“Damn you my favorite stylist at this point,” another shared.

“You’ve literally been killing every look with her,” a third mentioned.

“Slaying it every look!!!!” a fourth fan insisted.

“Now this look I’m absolutely loving on her!” a fifth follower wrote adding multiple heart emoji.

On the night, Rihanna spilled that she wants to collaborate with Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, and Cardi B, which The Inquisitr reported.

“Lizzo is on the top of my list. Gwen Stefani. I LOVE Cardi B and of course, a ton of guys,” the “Only Girl (In The World)” songstress revealed.

At this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Normani performed her latest single, “Motivation,” which racked up more than 5.6 million views within two weeks on MTV’s official YouTube channel. The track is still fresh on the charts but has peaked at No. 28 in Australia, No. 30 in the U.K., and No. 33 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

That same night, she picked up her first Moonman as a solo artist for Best R&B for her collaboration with 6lack, “Waves.”

Normani rose to fame as a member of Fifth Harmony, who are currently on a hiatus. After releasing three studio albums – Reflection, 7/27, and Fifth Harmony – they are now focused on pursuing solo careers at the moment.

Her debut single, “Love Lies,” with “Location” hitmaker Khalid became a huge hit and sold over 3 million copies in the U.S. alone, per RIAA.

Since then, she has collaborated with Sam Smith, Calvin Harris, 6lack, and toured with Ariana Grande on her “Sweetener” world tour.

On Spotify, she has managed to earn herself over 22.8 million monthly listeners, proving that she is one of music’s biggest names at the moment.

To stay up to date with Normani, follow her Instagram account.