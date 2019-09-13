Ex ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Wears Liquid-Effect Dress, Pregnancy Comments Force Her To Respond

Jenelle Evans may have sparked the biggest pregnancy rumors ever. The former Teen Mom 2 star has been making headlines throughout this month with fans suspecting that a fourth child might be on the way, with The Inquisitr reporting just this as the star attended a New York Fashion Week event. Per the report, Jenelle rocked in a black-and-white dress that left fans wondering if the materials might be concealing a baby bump.

Jenelle has outdone herself on the outfits front – and, apparently, on the rumors front as well. The 27-year-old took to Instagram earlier today with a photocall moment from a Us Weekly party she attended. While the post seemed to showcase that this former MTV face is still a relevant one, the comments section barely seemed able to speak of anything other than her shape.

Jenelle’s photo showed her rocking a copper-colored metallic dress that afforded a liquid-effect. The shimmery number was flaunting the mother of three’s toned legs and cleavage, but it also seemed particularly tight around her midsection. Jenelle may have gained some weight – that’s a matter of opinion – but her fans definitely seemed to think that the star was showing the signs of pregnancy.

One fan asked it straight-up.

“Is she pregnant?”

Another seemed to agree.

“Sure looks pregnant.”

The most upvoted comment racked up more than 250 likes in the space of six hours.

“Drinking and pregnant. Life goals.”

It looks like the number of upvotes forced Jenelle to respond with her comment racking up more than 1,000 likes in a similar time frame.

“Not pregnant,” she wrote.

There seemed to be more to it, though. Jenelle followed her reply with a gender symbol showing a woman. Fans may well have been wondering what that meant.

One fan pointed out that Jenelle has been posting pregnancy-related social media content as of late. The star has posted a sonogram photo, with a positive pregnancy test appearing in a now-deleted post earlier this summer. A fan didn’t seem happy with Jenelle overall, per their comment.

“You just like to post random sonogram pics for attention.”

Jenelle’s update also saw her slammed by some trolls. Comments suggesting that the star had gained weight were made in the context of her promoting slimming products. Negative remarks were also made regarding husband David Eason. That said, some support was left, with fans of the star seemingly out to shut down the shamers.

Jenelle left the MTV franchise earlier this year and she has just launched her JE Cosmetics brand. Fans wishing to see more of Jenelle should follow her Instagram.