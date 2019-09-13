‘Playboy’ Model Brennah Black Lowers Lingerie, Exposes Chest In Snap That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Brennah Black has attracted a few thousand followers to her Instagram, and it is not hard to see why they keep coming back to see what she’s posted. The Playboy model is known for sharing some pretty steamy snapshots, and she isn’t shy about it at all.

Friday was no exception. On September 13, the Texas model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a state of undress that is bound to send pulses everywhere racing. This particular upload pictures Black in front of a bookstand in a room in which the walls had been painted in shades of burnt orange, brown and white to create a series of undulant patterns reminiscent of the late 1960s and 1970s. Black was posing with her side and back to the camera as she rocked a white lingerie set that had been lowered onto her hips, leaving her chest completed uncovered.

To censor the photo and keep it Instagram-friendly, the blonde bombshell placed her right arm bent in front of her chest to cover enough, but while stukk leaving quite a bit of sideboob on display.

The lingerie consists of a white lace one-piece featuring a thong-cut bottom with a cutout right above her derriere, revealing even more skin.

The upper portion of the lingerie set was dangling onto her thighs. According to the tag Black included with her photo, the lingerie she was rocking was from Honey Birdette. The model was looking down over her right shoulder with her lips parted, in a seductive way, as she posed.

The post, which Black shared with her 363,000 Instagram followers, had garnered more than 4,800 likes and upwards of 250 comments in just a few hours of being posted, suggesting that interactions should continue. Users of the social media app who are fans of the blonde bombshell took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sultry photo.

“As Uncle Jesse used to say on Full House… Haaaave Mercy!!” one user chimed in.

Loading...

“You hijacked my eyebrows with this,” another fan raved, a comment to which Black responded by adding, “lol creative commentary!”

“The sophistication is reaching a higher level,” a third fan added.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, Black moved to Los Angeles in 2016 before becoming a full-time model. She began working as an NBC Universal National Sideline reporter for the Legends Football League, according to her bio on IMDb.