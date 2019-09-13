Kate Bock Heats Up Instagram In Sexy Cowboy Hat & Crop Top

Kate Bock was absolutely smoking in her latest Instagram share.

Over the past few weeks, the blond bombshell has been sharing a ton of photos from New York Fashion Week and her time there, both on the runway as well as at other related events. The stunner boasts a following of more than 500,000 on Instagram and it’s easy to see that fans go crazy over just about anything and everything Bock posts. In the most recent image shared for her legion of fans, Bock sizzled in another sexy ensemble.

In the photo, the model stood front and center as she struck a pose. In the caption of the photo, Kate mentioned that it the post fashion week weekend and it looks like she is ready to relax. In the image, the model looked stunning as she wore her long, blonde locks down and curled as well as rocking a face full of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara and blush.

On the top of her head, Kate had placed a sueded cowboy hat and she also wore a few necklaces to accessorize. The bombshell showed off her amazing figure in a tiny black crop top that featured her taut tummy. Over the shirt, she donned a cropped denim jacket while she completed her look with a plaid shirt that was tied around her waist. Since the post went live on her account, it has earned the Sports Illustrated model a ton of attention with more than 1,600 likes and 30-plus comments.

Some followers took to the post to let her know that she looked amazing while countless others gushed over her stunning figure. A few more fans had no words, opted to comment with emoji instead.

“Cowgirl Kate is back,” one follower commented.

“Happy Friday too so beautiful so gorgeous so amazing Kate,” another chimed in with a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful picture,” another wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Kate sizzled in another NSFW shot, this time while wearing a swimsuit. In the stunning photo, Bock showed off the body that made her famous while wearing a graphic tee on the top of her skimpy white suit.

In the first photo in the series of two, the Sports Illustrated bombshell leaned against a clear-colored balcony while striking a pose as she flaunted her killer legs for the camera. That shot garnered more than 14,000 likes and 120-plus comments. She slayed all day.