19-Year-Old Tarsha Whitmore Spills Out Of Glitter String Bikini So Tiny, It Should Be Illegal

Tarsha Whitmore has delivered another sensational bikini update. The Australian model and social media sensation is known for her killer bikini body, with regular swimwear updates reminding fans just why this bombshell is racking up the followers. Tarsha’s looks aren’t exclusive to pool attire, but those dedicated to it definitely prove the most popular. As to the 19-year-old’s most recent update, it looks like Tarsha has taken things as tiny as they’ll go.

Earlier today, Tarsha updated her account. The model had been photographed in an especially glitzy setting, with a backdrop of lit-up high-rise buildings affording a ritzy skyline. As to the rest of the backdrop, that was equally slick, with Tarsha appearing in front of pool waters also lit up. Fans would likely argue that Tarsha was offering the most sparkle, though. The model had been photographed looking right at the camera with her deep brown eyes as she modeled an impossibly tiny and strung bikini in silver shades. The stylish two-piece boasted glitter embellishments, likely leaving fans in awe.

Tarsha was looking sexy and beautiful in every way possible. The blonde’s long locks were loose and curled around her shoulders, with on-point makeup accentuating her attractive facial features. As to the bikini, well, it wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. Tarsha’s ample assets were on show in a somewhat spilling manner, although the finish was impeccably classy. Tarsha also seemed to have loosened the string ties around her briefs for an especially racy finish.

The update proved popular in no time, racking up more than 2,800 likes in just 18 minutes. Fan comments quickly poured in, with what formed the usual pattern for Tarsha; the model doesn’t seem to have an update that doesn’t shower her with love and praise, with that evident in her post today. Plenty of emoji responses were left, with fans seeming to opt for fire and heart-eye emoji.

Not all of Tarsha’s updates are quite as eye-popping as the one landing on the model’s feed today. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Tarsha updated her account from what appeared to be a fair, with the model rocking a daywear look comprised of a simple tank top paired with Daisy Dukes. As racy as many of this beauty’s updates are, they aren’t all geared towards giving fans a peek at her killer assets.

Loading...

Tarsha’s rising following on Instagram seems to be bringing her some major benefits. The model’s bio now announces her ambassador status with affordable clothing brand Oh Polly.

Fans wishing to see more of Tarsha should follow her Instagram.