WWE News: Sasha Banks Shares Picture On Social Media, Destroys Fan Who Showed Romantic Interest

Sasha Banks plays a bad woman on WWE television, but she appears to be portraying her heel character on social media as well.

As noted by Cageside Seats, WWE’s self-proclaimed “Boss” recently shared a picture of herself beating Becky Lynch — who she’ll face for the Raw Women’s Championship at this weekend’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view — with a steel chair.

In response, one smitten fan reached out to Banks and told her that he was upset to know that she’s married. In true heel fashion, however, “The Boss” responded by telling him that he wouldn’t have a chance with her even if she wasn’t — then told him to “stay broke.”

The man deleted his comment after Banks dissed him, but not before one of her 4.2 million followers grabbed a screenshot to ensure that the exchange will remain visible on the internet for years to come.

Perhaps the man was being inappropriate towards the WWE superstar, but her response is very much in line with her WWE persona. On a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, she claimed that she’s only in the game to make money, which is why she isn’t interested in dating anyone she perceives as poor.

Banks returned to the company last month after a four-month hiatus. Upon returning, she turned heel by attacking Natalya and Lynch, the latter of whom — as The Inquisitr previously reported — had been trashing her on social media the week before.

Since returning, she’s confirmed that the rumors about her refusing to return to work for months were true. According to “The Boss,” she was upset about being misused by the company, and was also furious that Lynch was being pushed by WWE as the face of the women’s division.

The rivalry between her and Lynch has tapped in this real-life drama, which has made it one of the most compelling feuds on WWE television at the moment. The pair are doing a great job at making their problems with each other seem genuine, and Banks has been able to give her character a compelling new makeover as a result.

Since her return, Banks has also reteamed with Bayley — who also turned heel on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw by attacking Lynch and Charlotte Flair — and looks set to remain an important fixture in the division.

The women’s division hasn’t felt this important and heated since WrestleMania, with Ronda Rousey’s absence causing Lynch’s momentum to suffer slightly. This feels like a main event-worthy program, however, and Sunday’s match should be an exciting one.