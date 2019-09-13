Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Gets ‘C*nty’ In Black Bra While Pulling Down Her Pants

Noah Cyrus maintains a pretty explicit vocabulary. The 19-year-old sister to Miley Cyrus has been making headlines for her sexy social media updates, with The Inquisitr documenting a super-racy one earlier today: Noah had taken to Instagram in a red pair of panties with a white crop top bearing a logo of YouTuber Tana Mongeau’s face.

It looks like Noah is a girl who sticks to her guns. The “July” singer has since updated her stories with Tana herself so clearly, this rising music face has direct access to Mongeau. Perhaps, wearing the merch showing the 21-year-old’s face was just the build-up.

Noah’s story was definitely cheeky. The brunette was in selfie mode as she showcased her fit physique, with a wardrobe that also seemed out to remind fans that Noah’s figure has womanly curves. Noah appeared in a black bra with dangerously-thin string straps, although the cleavage-flashing wasn’t too heavy. The star color-coordinated her look, with a slouchy pair of pants matching her bra. Noah’s left hand was holding the smartphone as she snapped herself while her right hand appeared to be free. Noah was seen pulling the waistline part of her pants down as she captured the image.

Mongeau was seen posing next to Noah while wearing black bike shorts and a hoodie. Text also appeared in the image.

“C*nty. @tanamongeau,” the comment read.

Noah and Tana seem to have been spending plenty of time together. Prior to the photo being posted, Noah shared footage of herself with Tana and her dog as the two women seemed to be having fun. Pizza also appeared on the star’s stories.

Of course, given the Cyrus last name, it’s virtually impossible to think of Noah without picturing the star’s super-famous sister. Miley and Noah tend not to appear together on social media too often, but the family love is all there. Talent also seems to be a major family deal in this clan since Miley and Noah’s father is singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Noah revealed that the musical edge has been a life-long affair for her.

“It’s like I’ve been in music school my whole life. He inspires me a ton. I send him my records. He and my mom are, like, the first people I send my records to,” she said about dad Billy Ray.

“My parents obviously knew I was going through a tough time in kind of every aspect — not knowing where I was going musically… but also personally, through a relationship, and they were just super supportive and they love every song on the record. My dad is my biggest fan and so is my mom,” she added regarding her album release in 2018.

