Swimsuit Model Haley Kalil Sizzles In Sexy Lara Croft Costume

Like many other models and other popular personalities, Haley Kalil attended the Burning Man festival this year, which took place between August 25 and September 3. She has been back at home for a while but the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is clearly still living the after effects of her experiences in the Nevada desert, as her Instagram fans know.

This was in evidence on Friday, September 13, when the former Miss Minnesota took to the popular social media platform to share a throwback snapshot of herself at Black Rock City in a costume that channels the Lara Croft that exists inside of her. In the photo, Kalil is seen in a see-through ensemble that consists of a black velvety top featuring long sleeves and an open front that ties together via a thin strap that crisscrosses over her chest, putting her cleavage on full display. The model teamed her shirt with a pair of gold bikini bottoms that are visible underwear her fishnet shorts that also boast gold details at the waistline and at the hemline.

Kalil was also wearing a black thigh accessory with silver studs that give her look a rocker edge. In addition, she had on a black cap over which her desert goggles were resting. The model wore her hair in several braids with colorful fabric woven though her red hair.

In the caption, Kalil joked that she had been pretending to be Angelina Jolie in Tomb Raider. This isn’t the first time Kalil shards a photo from her time at Burning Man. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model uploaded another snapshot of this same outfit earlier this month, right after returning home from the annual festival. This is probably because she didn’t take a lot of photos while there.

“I didn’t take many photos because I was trying to live in the moment, but this was definitely an experience of a lifetime,” she wrote in the caption.

The post, which Kalil shared with her 276,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 2,000 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted. The same time frame also brought upwards of 20 comments from fans. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to compliment her look and to praise her beauty, while also sharing their admiration for the model.

“So so so sooo obsessed with this,” one user chimed in.

“Absolutely flawless,” another fan raved.

“Omg how good are your captions,” a third user added.