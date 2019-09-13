Sheryl Crows Says She ‘Regrets’ Michael Jackson Comments, Says They Were ‘Taken Out Of Context’

Per The Inquisitr, musician Sheryl Crow revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that she felt angry at people in Michael Jackson’s circle after she heard about the sexual abuse allegations against the late singer in HBO’s Leaving Neverland. According to Wade Robson and James Safechuck, Jackson sexually abused them as children, and Crow said in the interview that this abuse was enabled by the people that surrounded Jackson regularly.

It appears that Crow is now having second thoughts about her comments. As pointed out on Twitter by Mediaite senior columnist John Ziegler, Crow used her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to reveal that she “regrets” the comments after being asked to reveal the most regrettable thing she has ever said in an interview.

“I think I might have said something recently about Michael Jackson,” she said. “And that kind of backfired. But, kind of taken out of context.”

During her interview with The Guardian, Crow was asked about how she responded to the allegations of abuse against Jackson.

“I happened to turn on CNN the morning after the first half [of the documentary] aired, and they showed clips of the young man who was on the Jackson tour with us and it made me … I mean, I still feel really … It’s like a death in the family, you know? It’s sad.”

Remember when Sheryl Crow was Michael Jackson's backup singer? pic.twitter.com/hfkZFp62ba — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) April 22, 2017

Crow continued to say that Safechuck was a “great kid,” and she often wondered where his parents were when he was on tour with her and Jackson’s crew for 18 months at a time.

“I feel like there was just a huge network of people that allowed all that to go on. It’s just tragic,” she said.

Crow appeared to suggest in the interview that she believed the accusations against Jackson, although her recent comments on Cohen’s show indicate that this might not be the case. However, some fans of the “Smooth Criminal” singer believe that Crow knew what she was doing and is simply backtracking due to backlash.

As The Inquisitr reported, the accusations against Jackson have caused much controversy. The school Weston Park Primary in Hornsey, north London, recently canceled music lessons that focused on the King of Pop’s legacy. Parents were disturbed when the year’s curriculum for Year 6 initially contained the lessons, although they were swiftly removed after outcry. Head teacher Katie Coombes said that the inclusion of the lessons was a mistake.

Others, such as Jackson’s former bodyguard Matt Fiddes, are adamant that the accusations against the late star are false and motivated by money.

“There’s no evidence,” he said, per The Sun. “It’s always money, it’s always financial.”