Fans Go Wild For Hoda Kotb In Chic Red Jumpsuit

Hoda Kotb’s most recent Instagram share has her fans gushing.

As those who follow The Today Show host on social media know, Hoda recently returned to the hit show after a months-long hiatus following the adoption of her second child, Hope Catherine. Since she has returned to her post on the show, the mother of two has been flooding her Instagram account with back-to-work photos and every single one of them has her fans talking.

In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, Kotb stands on the sidewalk on a rainy day. The television personality is all smiles for the photo op, wearing her long, dark locks down and styled as well as a subtle but gorgeous face of makeup. She holds an umbrella in one hand and her cellphone in the other while striking a pose.

Hoda accessorizes the look with a ton of bracelets on both of her wrists while she looks incredibly chic in a form-fitting red jumpsuit that shows off her svelte figure. The beautiful number features a halter neck and flares out at the bottom. The post has only been live on Hoda’s account for under an hour, but it’s earning her a ton of attention from fans with over 1,800 likes and 20-plus comments already.

Some of Hoda’s fans took to the photo to gush over how amazing and beautiful she looks while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few others had no words and opted to comment on the post with emoji instead.

“You look dynamite in red Hoda!” one fan commented with a heart-eye emoji.

“Hoda,what a beautiful soul you are,” another chimed in with a series of pink heart emoji.

“You look gorgeous. Love the jumpsuit,” one more gushed.

Loading...

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the television personality chatted about her maternity leave and how much it helped her to clear her mind and make her feel at ease. As Kotb explained, she used to feel defined by what she did for work, but now she feels like she’s defined by her daughters and what she carries.

“I feel very clear about life suddenly. I’m going to work as hard as I’ve ever worked — and I can’t tell you how happy I am to be back — but I also know I have my world in check probably for the first time ever.”

Fans can catch Hoda on The Today Show weekday mornings on ABC.