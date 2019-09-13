Kara Del Toro Bounces Cleavage In String Hoop Bikini For ‘Revival Swim’ & Instagram Can’t Take It

Kara Del Toro is proving just why the modeling industry picked her. The blonde bombshell may fill her Instagram feed with solo and posed snaps of herself in sizzling bikini or one-piece looks, but there’s more to Kara than being just another social media sensation. The Maxim model has a Guess campaign to her name, plus a brand new video showing that the denim giant isn’t the only clothing brand wanting her modeling its merch.

Kara took to Instagram on Friday with a video that came straight from a runway. As Kara had stated in her caption, she was opening Revival Swim’s collection at New York Fashion Week. The video definitely showed Kara with a bang. The blonde was seen strutting her stuff in a tiny and navy-blue bikini boasting fun gold hoop holes, with the two-piece’s upper delicately held together via fine string straps. The look was impossibly classy with Kara also rocking shades and sneakers as she sashayed down the runway – of course, with the model appearing in a forthright walk, a fair amount of cleavage was being bounced.

Kara looked impeccable as she owned the runway, with the star posing as she reached the end of it before turning around and giving fans a cheeky eyeful of the bikini’s thong finish. It looked like Kara had, indeed, revived her “Revival Swim” caption.

Kara’s update quickly proved popular, racking up over 22,000 views in just 30 minutes. As to fan comments, it seemed that Instagram was sold. The model was praised in just about every way possible, with fans appearing to gush over her killer body, fierce beauty, and the way she’d walked the runway. A fair few fans also couldn’t seem to handle the heat.

Kara had already marked her presence in the Big Apple: as The Inquisitr recently reported, the model took to Instagram to mark being a Texan in NYC. Her city post was a street one, though. Fans had yet to see Kara take to the runway.

Loading...

Kara seems to know her fashion. Speaking to Toronto Paradise, the model revealed her style inspiration, alongside name-dropping a major Italian brand.