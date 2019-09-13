‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Ridge Keeps Secrets, Brooke Freaks Out, Bill Keeps His Promise

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 16 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will find himself in a bind. Not only will the dressmaker wake up with a hell of a hangover, but he will also find himself in another woman’s bed. In the meantime, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will freak out, while Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will prove that he always keeps his promises.

Monday, September 16 – Ridge Wakes Up In Shauna’s Bed

The Inquisitr reports that Ridge will wake up next to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). He will be stunned to realize that he may have made love to someone other than his wife.

Brooke will panic when Ridge doesn’t sleep at home. She will turn to Eric Forrester (John McCook) and lean on him for comfort and support.

Tuesday, September 17 – Ridge Forrester Keeps A Secret

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will have a few choice words for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), per Highlight Hollywood. She will make it clear that Flo is no longer welcome in the Logan clan. In fact, they want her to leave Los Angeles.

Ridge is devastated that he spent the night with Shauna. He will beg her not to tell anyone that he slept in her bed. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Shauna will agree to Ridge’s request.

Brooke will NOT be happy about this. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IdhUhYkJKe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2019

Wednesday, September 18 – Shauna Confesses Feelings For Ridge

Shauna will tell her daughter that she has a crush on Ridge. Flo will be horrified to learn that her mother has set her sights on a married man.

Brooke and Ridge will make up after he comes home. However, he won’t tell Brooke the truth about his night in Shauna’s bed.

Thursday, September 19 – Wyatt Softens Toward Flo

Flo will beg Wyatt to forgive her, and she will also tell him that she still loves him. For the first time since the truth came out, Wyatt will soften toward his ex. He will show her some compassion because everyone has turned their backs on her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna will ask Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) for a favor. She wants Quinn to make sure that Wyatt chooses Flo over Sally.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally confronts Flo for her deceit. pic.twitter.com/FWfifpYzJh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2019

Friday, September 20 – Dollar Bill Spencer Keeps His Promise

Ridge will find himself in a difficult position. However, he will make a promise to Brooke that could be very hard for him to keep.

However, Dollar Bill will prove that he really has changed. When Katie asks him for a favor, Bill will move heaven and earth to show her how much he loves her. He has certainly kept his promise of putting his family first.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.