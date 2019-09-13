Caelynn Miller-Keyes Posts Dripping Wet Pool Photo After Going Swimming In Her Dress

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star couldn't get to her swimsuit, but she still went for a dip.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes isn’t letting a locked room ruin her post-Paradise fun. The Bachelor in Paradise beauty posted to Instagram to tell fans that after she and a traveling companion got locked out of their Airbnb rental and she couldn’t get to her swimsuit, she decided to jump in the pool in her street clothes instead.

In the photo, which you can see below, the beauty queen is soaking wet in a copper-colored Hutch satin slip dress as she sits on the edge of a pool. Caelynn’s long hair is wet and she is wearing a gorgeous gold necklace from Logan Hollowell.

In the caption, the dripping wet reality star revealed that the photo was taken on the last day of her trip to Mexico.

Several fans took to the comments section of the post to ask Caelynn where Dean is. Dean Unglert is the Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend she left the ABC dating show with after he returned to tell her he could see a future with her. Other fans said they are happy to see Caelynn focusing on her happiness after crying endless tears on two ABC reality shows this year.

While Caelynn did not respond to commenters who asked her who she had been with while in Mexico, followers of her Instagram know that she is still with Dean. After their rekindled romance played out on Bachelor in Paradise earlier this week, Caelynn and Dean posted matching relationship updates as they got cozy in the “vantasy suite” — aka Dean’s van — as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Now it sounds as if this relationship will last for at least two years, which is apparently a record for Dean. On his Help! I Suck at Dating podcast earlier this week, Dean teased that things have been getting increasingly serious between the reality TV lovebirds and that he is already committed to something that he has never done before.

“We’ve taken the biggest step I’ve ever taken in a relationship. … Caelynn and I, as of yesterday, are on a cell phone plan together,” he said.

Dean added that the contract for the plan lasts two years.

Fans will likely find out more about Dean and Caelynn’s relationship at next week’s Bachelor in Paradise reunion. For now, the two are documenting their journeys together as they enjoy life on the road.

The Bachelor in Paradise finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 17 on ABC.