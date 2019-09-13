Michael Jackson Music Lessons Reportedly Removed From London School Following Abuse Allegations

A new report by The Daily Sun reveals that Michael Jackson music lessons were axed at Weston Park Primary in Hornsey, north London, after the abuse allegations made against the late singer. Although the lessons were reportedly held last year, the school’s bosses made the decision to remove the lessons after the release of HBO’s Leaving Neverland, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused the “Smooth Criminal” singer of sexually abusing them as children.

The lessons were reportedly left on the this year’s curriculum for Year 6 students, which prompted outrage from parents that didn’t believe it was appropriate in the light of the accusations against the King of Pop.

“My daughter is 10 years old, and is sadly acutely aware of the current controversy surrounding Jackson and the allegations he would have faced,” one parent said. “She feels very uncomfortable, and is worried. I am in turn furious.”

After backlash from the parents, headteacher Katie Coombes said that the inclusion of the Jackson lessons was an “error.”

“The school never had any intention of teaching this to our pupils this year. There was an administrative error and our curriculum document was not updated. Including Michael Jackson on the curriculum would absolutely not fit with the school’s values.”

Per The Inquisitr, the accusations leveled against Jackson are extremely controversial. Many that were close to him suggest that the accusations don’t align with the person they knew, with some suggesting Robson and Safechuck participated in director Dan Reed’s documentary for financial reasons.

The most famous man in the world had come back to see the city he loved. And it loved him in return.” – The Liverpool Echo on Michael’s September 11, 1988 performance pic.twitter.com/jboSime5OE — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) September 11, 2019

Others, such as American singer Akon, highlight that the music industry tried to push Jackson out many times during his career. In addition, he believes that the late pop star’s love for children was not a character flaw.

Loading...

“But it weren’t even a flaw, that was all humanitarian and just him having a love for kids period.”

Comedian Dave Chappelle used his recent comedy special, Sticks & Stones, to reveal that he doesn’t believe the accusations against Jackson. In response, both Robson and Safechuck responded and suggested that Chappelle’s comments hurt no one but himself and others that have suffered at the hands of sexual abuse.

As The Inquisitr reported, Robson’s lawyer, Vince Finaldi, believes that Chappelle should look to fellow comedian Hannibal Buress, who used his platform to bring attention to the allegations of sexual abuse against Bill Cosby.

Regardless, many believe the accusations against Jackson and suggest they are a sign that his legacy requires a reexamination.