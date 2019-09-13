‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Discusses The Newly-Sober James Kennedy

James Kennedy revealed he is newly sober earlier this summer.

Scheana Marie is happy to see a new James Kennedy.

During an interview with In Touch Weekly magazine at the BB Lifestyle luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said that when it comes to her co-star’s newfound sobriety, he’s changed in a major way.

“He’s been sober for a little over 11 weeks now, going to meetings and all of that and I’m really proud of him, but that was a very good surprise because after years of taking a week off or two weeks off and then going crazy again, like he’s really taking his sobriety seriously this time,” she explained.

As fans have seen over the past several years on Vanderpump Rules, James has often claimed that he is going to stop drinking and get serious about his acting career but, as Scheana pointed out, he never seemed to follow through with his promises until now.

According to Scheana, James has changed not only as an individual but also as a partner to his longtime girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, who has supported James for the past several years. In fact, the group recently celebrated Raquel’s birthday together with a fun trip to Disneyland.

“It’s just like the best parts of James are all the time now,” Scheana shared.

Scheana has always had a soft spot for James and is happy to see that when it comes to his crazy behavior, his wild ways seem to be behind him.

“He sees how well he’s doing without it and it’s just a different outlook on life,” she explained.

Scheana went on to say that because James is now focusing on getting serious and growing up, his career and creativity have been reaching new heights. So, if James ever felt that he wouldn’t be as talented without booze in his life, his sobriety has seemed to prove otherwise.

Moving forward, Scheana said she’s excited to be teaming up with James soon for a new song and recently wrapped production on her very first music video.

As for Scheana, she’s been having a fun summer in Los Angeles and has recently been caught spending time with a couple of former Bachelorette contestants, Robby Hayes and DeMario Jackson. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana was seen at Disneyland with DeMario earlier this week and during their outing together, they sparked rumors of a romance as they walked arm in arm through the theme park.