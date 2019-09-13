As Donald Trump Plans E-Cigarette Ban, Former GOP Leader Points Out More Kids Died In ICE Custody Than Vaping

As Donald Trump’s administration plans to put a ban on flavored e-cigarettes after it led to a handful of deaths from lung disease, one former Republican leader is seeing a big of hypocrisy from the White House.

Al Cardenas, the former chairman of the Florida Republican Party, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the plans from the Trump administration to crack down on vaping after six deaths were linked to lung disease brought on by the cigarettes.

“More children have died in ICE custody [than] from vaping… just saying,” Cardenas wrote.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump is directing the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ban the sale of flavored nicotine oil, which experts say can be very dangerous when inhaled. There has been a few documented cases of people contracting lung disease and a handful of deaths in recent months.

While Cardenas may be one of the few on the right criticizing Donald Trump for plans to crack down on vaping, many others are seeing hypocrisy regarding how fast the White House is moving to put restrictionson vaping when it has been so slow to act on gun reform. Many have called on Trump to take some action to better restrict access to guns in the wake of a series of mass shootings, but the White House has done little as Republicans in Congress push back against gun reform.

Some critics say that Trump’s close financial ties to the gun industry have caused no action to be taken by certain parties. As CNN noted, the National Rifle Association funneled at least $30 million into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and was one of the earliest supporters of his bid.

“As a mom of a 19-year-old, e-cigarettes are dangerous and bad. But the difference between e-cigarettes and gun violence in America is that the President has one of those special interests on speed-dial,” Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, told CNN.

As the report noted, Donald Trump’s focus on e-cigarettes seems be coming from First Lady Melania Trump and her concern for their son. Melania tweeted about her concern over e-cigarettes this week. Also, in a Oval Office session with reporters, Trump said he was worried about kids being affected by the largely unregulated industry.

President Trump wants you to know that vaping is very bad and unhealthy. Please make healthier choices with your life, kids. pic.twitter.com/mvk5BT7Xla — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 11, 2019

But others have found it odd that Donald Trump would seem so fixated on the health risks with vaping when the president himself has received a mixed bill of health in recent physicals.