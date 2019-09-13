Australian Bombshell Natasha Oakley Busts Out Of Black Swimsuit: ‘Blondes Do It Better’

Natasha Oakley is taking over Bali once again, and she is using her Instagram feed to share snippets of her gorgeous getaway with her loyal fans. On Friday, the Australian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she busts out of a sexy swimsuit while teasing that “blondes do it better.”

The photo, which looks to be a selfie, offers a close-up shot of Oakley as she hangs out at a resort in the Indonesian island — as the geotag she included with her post suggests. Oakley is rocking a black one-piece bathing suit featuring a plunging neckline that dips into the model’s chest while pulling against her breasts in a way that puts her cleavage front and center.

The suit’s top part consists of two straps covering the breasts and the go over her shoulders, attaching to a tight bodice that hugs the model’s midsection. As indicated by the tag she included with her post, the swimsuit she was wearing was from Monday Swimwear, a brand she launched in 2014 alongside her close friend and business partner, Devin Brugman.

Prior to posting this close-up selfie, the beauty from Down Under shared a similar photo that showcased the suit in its entirety, as described by The Inquisitr.

The previous shot features Oakley in the same suit, showing that the bottoms are cut high, thus accentuating the model’s toned, long legs, as the report pointed out. The photo also includes a more specific geotag indicating that Oakley was enjoying herself at Seminyak, a beach resort area in southern Bali that boasts an array of luxury hotels, villas and spas, in addition to high-end shopping and restaurants.

Aside from showcasing her swimsuit in Friday’s photo, Oakley also used her post to promote Australian hair stylist Chloe Euers and Salon X, hence the joke about blondes doing it better.

The post, which Oakley shared with her 2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 30,000 likes and upwards of 240 comments within about half a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“You [are] the prettiest person I know,” her friend and partner Brugman wrote.

“Total natural beauty,” another user chimed in.

“What a stunning face,” a third fan raved, trailing the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.