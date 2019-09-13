Nicole Scherzinger’s Cleavage-Baring Dress Leaves Fans Wanting More

Nicole Scherzinger’s most recent Instagram share is sending her fans into overdrive.

As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media know, Scherzinger is never one to shy away from showing off her killer figure in a wide-range of hot outfits including bikinis. Recently, the former Pussycat Dolls singer has been busy promoting two shows in which she is starring, The Masked Singer and Australia’s Got Talent. In the most recent photo shared for her legion of fans, Scherzinger sizzles while promoting The Masked Singer with co-stars Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

In the brand new photo, Scherzinger stands front and center, making a funny face into the camera. She wears her long, dark locks down and straight while her beautiful face of makeup comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush and vibrant lipstick. Nicole accessorizes the look with a pair of large, gold hoop earrings and a long gold necklace.

Scherzinger’s killer body is on full display in the image as she dons a tight gold-and-blue sequined dress that hugs her every curve. The stunner pops out of the top of the dress, putting on a busty display for fans in the gorgeous number. Her toned and tanned legs are also featured in the photo and it’s clear to see that she has been putting in a lot of time at the gym lately.

To her right stands Ken Jeong, who rocks a black t-shirt and a pair of jeans. Robin Thicke looks a little more dressed up than his male counterpart in a pair of black jeans, a black t-shirt and a tie-dye leather jacket. Since the photo went live on her account, it has earned Nicole a ton of attention from fans with more than 99,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to gush over Scherzinger’s amazing figure while countless others let her know that they’re excited for the show to premiere.

“You look so amazing,” one Instagram user raved.

“This capture is just mind blowing,” another wrote with a series of emoji.

“Omg flashing back to the 2006 AMA’s with that dress. Love,” one more chimed in with a series of emoji.

After the first photo with her fellow co-stars, she followed up with post with a solo shot in which she also looked amazing while, earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Nicole sizzled in another stunning outfit. In the gorgeous shot, the 41-year-old looked nothing short of amazing while wearing an insanely tight black shirt tucked into her vibrant red pants. It comes as no surprise that the post earned her more than 46,000 likes in addition to hundreds of comments.