Kylie Jenner’s Naked & See-Through Wet Sheet Photos Deemed Offensive & Desperate

When it comes to Kylie Jenner and nudity, fans seem to be in two minds. While many adore seeing more of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star – and count themselves lucky every time she removes her clothes – others deem the whole thing distasteful. Kylie has upped the ante on social media this week, with photos of the 22-year-old completely naked under a wet sheet sweeping the internet.

On Friday, The Inquisitr documented an image now forming one half of Kylie’s brand new Instagram update. The photo of Kylie lying on her back and covered by sheer and sheet-like material was posted to Playboy‘s Instagram account – Kylie has since taken to her own social media with a double update adding in a fresh photo. The second snap offered the same, sun-drenched setting, although it arguably showed more of the makeup mogul. Kylie was seen lying on her front amid a field and a nearby tree. The brunette showcased her nude rear via the wet sheet.

While Kylie’s post racked up plenty of likes – over 1.7 million were clocked in the space of 45 minutes – early responses to the post did see some users voicing negativity. For some, it appeared, Kylie had exposed too much.

A comment racking up just under 90 likes in 58 minutes seemed to think that Kylie’s update wasn’t necessary.

“When you have over 140m followers, $1 bn in the bank, and yet still crave attention.”

“Fo real,” a fan replied.

A comment clocking in 39 likes in the same time frame also seemed to slam the star, although this comment took a different angle, mentioning Kylie’s status as a mother to 1-year-old daughter Stormi.

“Ur 21, and a mom. And u post this. Lol ok,” the fan wrote.

While the user didn’t quite get Kylie’s age right, the sentiment was more than clear.

“Your mom is watching,” another fan told the star.

“There’s children following you,” was another comment.

This user was likely referring to the young fanbase that Kylie has. While the world’s youngest billionaire isn’t a teenager anymore, many of the followers subscribing to Kylie’s updates are in their teens and fans of the star’s 2015-founded Kylie Cosmetics brand.

Fans also wondered what her daughter might think of the photos.

“What does Travis Stormi have to say about this?” one fan queried.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for ditching their clothing on social media. Kim Kardashian is arguably one of the founding fathers of the nude selfie, while Kendall Jenner recently filmed herself naked in a bathtub.

Fortunately for Kylie, many fans liked the update. Fans wishing to see more of Kylie should follow her Instagram.