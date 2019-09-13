Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination In Outrageously Tiny Pink Thong Bikini

Fitness bombshell Ana Cheri has captivated her fans once again. On Friday, the brunette beauty lit up Instagram with a photo that showed off her incredible physique as she wore an incredibly small bikini.

In the steamy post, Ana stood outside near a building. She wore a barely-there pink thong bikini that left very little to the imagination. With her back facing the camera and one knee bent, Ana struck a seductive pose, giving her followers a nice view of her world-famous derrière. She turned to look over her shoulder at the camera, allowing fans to get a look at plenty of sideboob. This post was all about skin, and Ana’s appeared to be flawless as it glowed in the outdoor sun.

Ana’s tresses fell down her back in loose curls, calling attention to her thin waistline. She sported a pair of sunglasses to give the look a sporty vibe. She wore a full face of makeup as she gave the camera a seductive glance.

In the caption, Ana said that Miami was “lit,” a comment possibly referring to her recent visit to the city. Several followers could not let the opportunity pass to tell Ana that her photo was lit.

The post was a hit among her followers. Within an hour of going live, it garnered over 50,000 likes. Comments poring in focused on how sexy the pose was. Many fans left behind fire emoji, but others found words to express what they thought about the photo.

“Beautiful bomb,” wrote one follower.

“Body of a goddess you got there,” another admirer told Ana.

One follower told Ana that she became more beautiful every day.

“Killing me softly,” one fan quipped.

Ana has spent most of the summer giving her fans plenty to drool over. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ana recently showed off her fabulous figure in a pink bikini wearing a cowboy hat. She has also thrilled her fans with an array of enticing lingerie shots.

But she is not just about bikinis and lingerie. She also shares photos of the athletic wear she sells through her company, Cheri Fit. She recently launched a new women’s line of the apparel that comes in pretty shades of blue and turquoise.

Loading...

Fans of the beauty know that she is committed to her fitness, which allows her to show off her best assets.

Those wanting to see more of Ana can follow her Instagram account.