Fans Gush Over Brielle Biermann’s Sweet Photo & Tribute To Stepdad Kroy Biermann On His Birthday

They may not be related by blood, but Brielle Biermann and her stepfather, Kroy Biermann, are still incredibly close.

As those who follow the blond beauty on social media know, family is something that is very important to the reality star and she regularly gushes over her family who are all featured on the the Bravo show Don’t Be Tardy. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of 1.3 million Instagram followers, Brielle pays tribute to her stepfather in honor of his birthday.

In the photo, Brielle tags the famous duo at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. Both Brielle and Kroy are all smiles for the photo op as Kroy rocks a white, gold, and black satin shirt and Brielle sizzles in a white button-up dress. The reality star wears her long, blond locks down and curled as well as a face full of gorgeous makeup in the image as she puts her arm around Kroy. And to go along with the photo is an equally as sweet caption in which Brielle shares with fans how much her stepfather means to her.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAPA! I’m so thankful for you, how you take care of our family and how you treat my mom. I’m so sorry to whoever i marry.. my expectations are BEYOND HIGH because of this man! I love you dad!”

She ended the post by telling Kroy that she hopes he has a wonderful day while also noting that they have almost no photos together so she just snapped this shot right now. The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earned Brielle a ton of attention from fans with over 76,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments.

Many fans took to the photo to let Brielle know that they are huge fans of the show while countless others gushed over the love that Brielle has for her stepfather. A few other fans simply flooded the post with heart and heart-eye emoji.

“He’s a great man to take on a ready man family glad y’all appreciate him,” one follower commented with a thumbs-up emoji.

“That’s lovely. Kroy is the real MVP,” another chimed in.

“Omg, Cuties!!! Kroy you are an example to all men around the world,” another Instagrammer wrote.

Over the past few weeks, Brielle has been sharing a ton of photos for fans as she travels across the United States. Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the blonde beauty posed for a photo at a bar with a male friend. In the snapshot, Brielle put her arm around her pal and was all smiles for the camera. In the caption, she confessed that she loves Nashville but had a little bit too much fun there.

That post racked up over 34,000 likes.