Kylie Jenner Says Travis Scott Reminds Her That ‘You Can Be Sexy And Still Be A Bada** Mom’

Kylie Jenner is getting very candid about her post-baby sex life with Travis Scott.

In a recent feature in Playboy magazine about Kylie with art directed by her boyfriend, the reality-television-star-turned-makeup-mogul shared some details about her love life and how it’s changed since the birth of their daughter. Travis, who was conducting the interview, said that he doesn’t believe the claim that having a baby can hurt a sex life — in fact, he’s had the opposite experience.

Kylie agreed, then heaped some praise on her boyfriend when he asked if he makes her feel sexy.

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a bada** mom,” Kylie shared, via The Daily Mail.

Kylie has embraced motherhood, frequently sharing pictures of her outings with daughter Stormi and planning elaborate parties for the youngster. As reports have indicated, Kylie is hoping to have an even bigger family one day, though she may not open up much about that publicly.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” a source told Hollywood Life.

It’s not always been easy for the 22-year-old to raise a toddler, and Kylie has opened up about some of the struggles that come with being a young mother. She opened up in a recent Instagram post, saying that she has dealt with stress and anxiety her entire life, with plenty of “ups and downs” after Stormi’s birth. But Kylie said that she was able to find herself again, and eventually got her first-ever tattoo with the word “sanity” to remind herself every day to stay grounded.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kylie’s Playboy feature has already been heating up social media as the reality star shared some racy pictures from the spread, which include some nude pictures (though she remains strategically covered in them). Kylie teased the appearance earlier this week on Instagram by sharing some of the photos with her 146.2 million followers, causing quite a bit of excitement. The post earned over 13 million likes.