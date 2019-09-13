Al Pacino Approved Lala Kent’s Role In ‘Axis Sally,’ Told Her She’s A ‘Really, Really Good’ Actress

Lala Kent spoke of her role on Scheana Marie's podcast.

Lala Kent will soon be seen in a new role alongside Al Pacino and according to the Vanderpump Rules cast member, she didn’t get the role because she’s engaged to the producer, Randall Emmett.

During an interview on Scheana Marie’s podcast series, Scheananigans, Kent revealed that when it comes to her role in Axis Sally, which began production in January of this year, she “earned” her position in the film, which included scenes with the iconic actor.

“Rand tells me that they’re doing this movie Axis Sally. I said, ‘I need to be in it’. He said, ‘There’s only one part left. The only problem is it’s playing opposite Al Pacino,'” Kent recalled, according to a September 13 report from Reality Tea.

According to Kent, she let her man know that was not a problem but because they are a couple, he made it clear to her that he couldn’t just give her the part. Instead, he would have to have her role approved by Pacino himself, as well as other members of the production team.

Because she so badly wanted the role, Kent told Emmett to give her the script and when he did, she went to work on perfecting her role and auditioned.

Although Emmett was hesitant to hire his fiancee, Pacino made it clear to the two of them that he was on board with Kent be featured in the role of a prosecutor’s assistant in the film.

“He was like ‘No, you’re really, really good.’ Right then, I was like this is one of those moments I’m going to remember my whole life,” Kent revealed.

Kent and Emmett began dating one another in early 2016 and became engaged in September of last year. Since then, they’ve been planning for their April 2020 wedding, which is set to take place in Newport Beach, California.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Kent admitted that she and Emmett met one another at SUR Restaurant after his assistant approached her to get her number for a potential role in one of his films.

“And so then we started that whole process, I booked the film and then we just had this instant connection,” she recalled, via The Daily Dish.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kent has been spending time in New York City in recent days, where she’s been spotted at a number of different shows.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year.