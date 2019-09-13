Bikini Bombshell Kindly Myers Stuns In See-Through Thong Lingerie

Kindly Myers calls herself a “professional smokeshow” for a reason, and she continues to remind all of her followers exactly why with her latest Instagram updates.

On Friday, Kindly gave her fans a treat heading into the weekend as she posted a brand-new picture of herself rocking some see-through lingerie and offered up a look at her booty in the process.

In the sexy snapshot, Myers is seen standing in front of a mirror looking at her gorgeous reflection as she ran her fingers through her blond mane. She sported a one-piece gray lace number that boasted a thong and flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, lean legs, and perky backside.

Kindly had her long hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back, and she also added a full face of makeup for the picture. The former soldier donned darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her lips.

In the caption of the photo, Myers quoted some lyrics from Justin Bieber’s hit song “Love Yourself” and revealed that the snap was taken for Playboy Magazine in Sweden.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly is one of the hottest models on social media, but she’s much more than just a pretty face. Myers formerly served as a logistical specialist in the United States Army. She also went on to serve four years in the National Guard, where she found a love for health and fitness, which seemingly led her to her current career as a model.

In a recent Instagram update, Kindly is seen standing outside during a gorgeous sunny day as she rests her hands on an old wagon wheel. She wears a skimpy floral crop top that barely contains her cleavage and a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes.

Loading...

Myers was born and raised in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and previously had dreams of becoming a basketball star at the University of Kentucky. Her father died when she was just 2-years-old, and she was raised with two siblings by her single mother, per Heightline.

Fans looking to keep up with Kindly Myer’s racy photos on a regular basis should head over to Instagram and join the rest of her 1.7 million followers who drool over her bikini photos on a regular basis.