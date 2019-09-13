Britney Spears Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skimpy Bikini On Maui Vacation & Fans Can’t Handle It

The singer looked amazing in her tiny bikini.

Britney Spears seemed to be living her best life on her recent trip to Maui.

On Friday, the 37-year-old shared a series of stunning snaps from her vacation for her 22.7 million followers to enjoy. In the first two photos, the pop star faced away from the camera in a gorgeous pool that was surrounded by palm trees and beautiful flowers on a beach front property. She flaunted her toned legs and perky derriere in a barely-there yellow bikini. The mother of two wore her long, brunette hair in a high ponytail. The last clip showed Britney giving a glimpse of the amazing view from her balcony. The “Toxic” singer zoned into a sailboat on the crystal clear water. The clip was paired with the song “Orinoco Flow” by Enya.

In the caption, Britney wrote that she had an amazing time in Hawaii and can’t wait to go on another vacation.

Britney’s followers were quick to compliment the stunner.

“Omg hot girl summer,” wrote a follower.

“Absolutely beautiful, you and the view,” praised a commenter.

“You make the summer hotter,” added another.

Other fans flooded the comments section to let the Crossroad actress know she deserves to take some time off.

“I’m glad you enjoyed it Britney it’s about time something good happened in your life and to you,” wrote a fan.

“Glad you had a great holiday. Nobody deserves it more than you,” said another.

“Perfection! Take as many vacations as you need Queen!” agreed a different follower, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“You deserve all the freedom and happiness. You deserve the world…” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Britney’s post has racked up more than 110,000 likes.

The singer isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. As reported by The Inquisitr, on Monday, Britney uploaded sexy pictures on Instagram in the same string bikini. The photos showed Britney laying poolside, as the sun was setting. Her killer curves and toned abs were on full display. It is likely that the post was a throwback photo, as Britney was blonde in the images and, as fans are well-aware, she recently dyed her hair a deep chestnut color.

According to People magazine, Britney has been excited about her Maui getaway for quite some time.

“She was very excited about traveling to Hawaii. Hawaii has always been a special place for her,” revealed an insider. “She has so many happy memories from Hawaii. And this was a great time for a vacation.”

To see more of Britney, be sure to follow her Instagram account.