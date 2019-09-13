‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Slays In Booty Shorts & Tiny Crop Top

“World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia is heating up Instagram yet again with another sexy post. The social media sensation was scantily clad in her latest update, which reached her over 11 million followers.

In the snapshot, Yanet is seen on the set of her television broadcast sporting a pair of impossibly tiny shorts that flaunted her curvy hips and long, lean legs.

Garcia paired the booty shorts with a skimpy white crop top, which showcased her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and insanely toned abs.

The weather girl had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and surrounded her shoulders. She completed her sexy look with a pair of strappy heels that climbed up around her ankle.

Yanet’s makeup was also on point. She rocked darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She added shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips as she beamed a smile for the camera and posed with her hands on her hips.

In the background of the photo, the Mexican flag is seen, as well as a sombrero, large cactus plant, and multiple green, red, and white decorations.

As Yanet’s followers know, she loves to post racy photos and videos of herself on social media. The Inquisitr reports that just last week Garcia shared a photo of herself rocking a tiny pink thong bikini that lit Instagram on fire.

Last year, Yanet made headlines not only for her hotness, but also for her public and messy breakup with her pro gamer boyfriend, Douglas Martin.

Maxim reports that the internet exploded with it was revealed that Martin had dumped Garcia in order to concentrate on his favorite video game, Call of Duty.

Loading...

After the news went viral, Martin opened up about the split on his YouTube channel, revealing that the video game wasn’t to blame for the breakup.

“Yanet is an awesome girl, she deserves the best. She’s beautiful, she’s smart, she was an awesome girlfriend,” Douglas stated.

However, he revealed that after the pair had been living together in New York City for over a year, things changed when Yanet decided to move to Mexico City to report the weather on the television show Hoy.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see all of Yanet Garcia’s sexy updates should follow the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” on her Instagram account.