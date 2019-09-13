‘Sports Illustrated’ Star Olivia Brower Is ‘Strictly Business’ As She Pops Out Of A Braless Blazer

Sports Illustrated model Olivia Brower was ready for business, and considering her sultry snap that sent fans wild, she definitely delivered. The 24-year-old stunner posted a new picture on September 13 in which she wore an open blazer which revealed that the model wore absolutely nothing underneath.

The 24-year-old first found fame after being named one of Sports Illustrated’s Rookies of the Year, a prize also earned by other stunning stars such as Camille Kostek, Haley Kalil and Kesley Merritt.

Since then, she has amassed a huge fandom on Instagram, which now tallies at 313,000 followers. In addition, she has earned contracts with companies such as lingerie line Uncommon Sense and fashion brand Pam and Gela.

Olivia’s future seems incredibly bright, with her latest picture underscoring that sentiment. In the photo, Olivia looks sleek and sexy after slicking back her hair. Her eye makeup came off as sultry as possible, with a strong black cat-eye styled eyeliner. Paired with a slightly bronze eyeshadow, the color brought out Olivia’s stunning blue eyes.

Her lips featured a dusty rose matte color, and her highlighter showcased her incredible cheekbones.

However, the show-stopping aspect of the photo was the open blazer. Classic and black, with heavy decorative stitching on the lapel, the garment exposed Olivia’s assets to their best advantage.

The upload quickly earned more than 7,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

“Omg those eyes! I can’t stop staring!” gushed a fan.

“Looking absolutely sexy and beautiful… my kind of business lady,” added another, who added the kissing-face emoji.

“Like a Robert Palmer video but better. Simply Irresistible!!” concluded a third fan.

This is not the first time this month that Olivia has sent the pulses of her fans racing. As covered by The Inquisitr, she recently wowed her followers with a picture in which she nearly fell out of her teeny pink bikini while lounging on the sand.

She wore than bikini, which can be present on her Instagram account for part of her Sports Illustrated shoot.

Loading...

Though Olivia is active on social media, she has stated that she has her ways of weeding out the negativity on a platform that isn’t always kind. In an interview with Fox News, Olivia confessed that part of her source of confidence is not “comparing” herself to anyone.

“I learned that comparing myself is not going to get me anywhere. And it’s not a healthy state of mind,” she explained.

“I really hope that other women reading and looking at the magazine can see that. Just being yourself and being healthy is what makes you beautiful. Everybody has their own unique look and personality. And to embrace that is just such a wonderful thing. That’s where I am right now,” she concluded.