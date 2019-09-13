Halle Berry, 53, Sizzles In Sweaty Bra & Drives Her Fans Wild

Actress Halle Berry is well known for her acting career, but she also has a thing for fitness. On occasion, she likes to take the knowledge she has learned about health over the years and share it with her devoted followers via her Instagram account.

On Friday, Berry’s update included some workout tips for her fans, but that’s not all. As she often does, the beauty also shared a photo in which she looked smoking hot.

In the sexy snap, Berry was drenched in sweat wearing a tight black workout bra. Presumably, she had just finished a demanding workout and was taking a moment to catch her breath. But her fans were left breathless after looking at the sexy photo.

The shot captured Berry from just above the waist. She leaned against a wall and had one hand over her head. With her head turned her to the side, she faced a source of light, which gave her dewy skin an alluring glow. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail and wet tendrils fell around her face. Some of her wet hair clung to her damp chest, drawing the eyes to her cleavage. A portion the actress’s taut abs also showed in the pic. With her eyes closed and lips slightly parted in a sly smile, Berry looked decades younger than her 53 years.

The post was a hit among her fans, raking in over 23,000 likes within an hour of going live. In the caption, Berry spoke about the benefits of making time to recover from working out. Some fans seemed too distracted by the photo to read her advice. Many could not help but comment on how hot Berry looked in the photo.

“Beautiful and fit!” one admirer said.

One follower called Berry an “Earth Angel,” and another said she was a “goddess.”

“I can feel the heat from here,” one admirer quipped.

“Halle lu ja, you’re gorgeous,” said one follower.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and look better and better as the years go on,” wrote one fan.

Some followers did thank the actress for sharing her thoughts, and she even took a moment to reply to one of her followers, who commented that she had been recovering from her workout for two days.

“Take as long as you need,” the actress wrote.

For anyone interested in taking their fitness to a new level, Berry has a wealth of information in her Instagram stories. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Berry likes to inspire others through her Instagram page. The actress is certainly doing things right, as she looks better than some women half her age.